Rohr Will Take Super Eagles Beyond Semi-Final Of 2022 AFCON

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has what it takes to take the team beyond the semi-final stages of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Rohr, who qualified the team for the bi-annual tournament with an unbeaten record in Group L, defeated Benin and Lesotho in the last two AFCON qualifiers to remain top of the group.

In the last edition of the competition, the German tactician took the team to the Third-Place, where they defeated Tunisia 1-0 to grab the bronze medal.

Reacting to Super Eagles’ brilliant performance in the qualifying series, Rufai told Completesports in a chat that the current crop of players at Rohr’s disposal have what it takes to make Nigeria proud.

He said that the team will go beyond the semi-final stages of the competition in Cameroon.

“I am highly impressed with the performance of the Super Eagles and most especially Gernot Rohr’s tactics in the last two games against Benin and Lesotho in the…