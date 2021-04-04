Simon In Action As Nantes Suffers Setback In Relegation Fight

Moses Simon featured for relegation threatened Nantes who lost 2-1 at home to Nice in the French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The defeat leaves Nantes in 19th position on 28 points in the league table.

A brace from Kasper Dolberg in the 11th minute (penalty) and 29th minute further dent Nantes hope of survival.

Abdoulaye Toure got Nantes goal in the 32nd minute which was not enough as Nice held on to claim all three points.

And in another Ligue 1 tie, Terem Moffi got an assist as Lorient gave their relegation fight a big boost with a 1-0 home win against Brest.

Moffi set up Laurent Abergel in the 45th minute for the only goal of the game.

It was Moffi’s second assist of the season with nine goals to his name.

The win took Lorient out of the relegation zone to 17th place on 32 points.



By James Agberebi

