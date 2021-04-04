Ugbo On Target As Relegation Threatened Cercle Brugge Claim Home Win 

Ike Ugbo was on target for 10-man Cercle Brugge who gave their fight against relegation a boost, with a hardfought 2-1 home win against Beerschot in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was a return to finding the back of the net for Ugbo who had gone four consecutive games without scoring.

The Chelsea on loan forward scored from the penalty spot on 34 minutes to put Cercle Brugge 2-0 ahead.

It was Ugbo’s 13th goal in 30 appearances for his club in this season’s league campaign.

Just four minutes after Ugbo’s goal, Cercle Brugge were reduced to 10 men following Dimitar Velkovski’s red card.

Cercle Brugge are now in 16th place on 32 points just a point above the relegation play-off spot in the 18-team league table.

By James Agberebi

