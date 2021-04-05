Amokachi Recalls Bust-Up Between Siasia And Oliseh Before Italy Clash

Former Super Eagles Forward, Daniel ‘D Bull’ Amokachi has recalled a bust-up between two of his colleagues in the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia and Sunday Oliseh prior to the Super Eagles Second Round clash against Italy.

Amokachi who spoke on the backdrop of the reported bust-up between Chelsea duo, Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arizabalaga at their training ground in the wake of their 5-2 home drubbing by relegation-bound West Brom said it was not a strange occurrence to witness such altercations among players.

Recalling a similar situation in the Super Eagles, Amokachi described how his teammates, Samson Siasia and Sunday Oliseh had a bust up before the game against Italy.

“I remember in 1994, prior to our match against Italy, Siasia and Oliseh went physical on the pitch in the training ground,” the former Forward said. “Everybody was tensed and it flared up.”

“We always see situations like that; it happened when I was in Club Brugge, in Ranchers (Bees), in Besiktas and…