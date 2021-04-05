CAF: Iheanacho A Joy To Watch 

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has described Super Eagles and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho as a joy to watch on the field of play.

Iheanacho has been in brilliant scoring form lately for Leicester, netting a hat-trick against Sheffield United and a brace in the FA Cup win against Manchester United.

He capped his impressive performance with the Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

Also Read: Ajayi Gets Very Good Ratings In West Brom’s Win Vs Chelsea

Commenting on the Nigeria display, CAF published a short video clip of Iheanacho’s dribbling skills and assist for the Eagles in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers on their verified Twitter handle, writing:”SuperEagles’ @67Kelechi is just a joy to watch.”

Iheanacho will hope to take his scoring form to the AFCON come January which will be his debut, after missing out on the 2019 edition in Egypt.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…