Cape Verde, Liberia, CAR Can’t Stop Super Eagles 2022 World Cup Ambition

Former Nigerian Striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has disclosed that the Super Eagles have the firepower to overcome Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic (CAR) for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Nigeria recently qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after rounding up their campaign unbeaten in a group that consists of Sierra Leone, Lesotho, and Benin.

With all eyes on the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence by May, the former Wolfsburg striker told Completesports that Nigeria will make a light walk of their opponents with the array of talents at Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s disposal.

“Qualification for the 2022 World Cup won’t be much stress for the Super Eagles considering the array of stars at Rohr’s disposal.

” I quite agree with you that there is no minnow any longer in Africa going by what a team like Macedonia did to Germany. However, Nigeria will definitely want to make an early mark by picking quick points to feel…