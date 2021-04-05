Championship: Super Eagles Prospect Olise On Target As Reading Continue Play-off Pursuit With Home Win

Michael Olise was on target as Reading bolstered their Championship play-off hopes with a 3-1 home win against Derby County, reports Completesports.com.

Olise fired home a long-range effort late in the first half.

The 19-year-old has now scored six goals in 38 league appearances for the Royals this season.

The home team doubled their lead through George Puscas in the 57th minute, while Tom Lawrence reduced the deficit with 11 minutes left.

Substitute Lucas Joao then secured the home win with his 22nd goal of the season in the 84th minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.