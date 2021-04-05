Ekezie Former Nigerian NBA Star Launches Basketball Academy

Former Nigerian NBA star Obinna Ekezie has launched his basketball academy known as Organised Basketball Network (OBN), Completesports.com reports.

The launching which took place on Saturday, 5th April, off Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, Lagos.

Present at the launching of the academy were Ekezie, his wife, former Nigeria Basketball Federation president Tijani Umar, Stephen Ibelli who is the Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate General, Lagos, amongst others.

The academy boast of a standard basketball court with close to seven rims, a sports medic department and a studio.

Also, there is a standard score board and state of the art rest rooms for both male and female.

The academy is open for both male and female players which comprises U-14s and U-18s.

And as part of event to mark the launching, there were exhibition games that had U-18 male and female and also U-14 male and…