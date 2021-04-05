Francis Ngannou Sends Message To Fury Over Heavyweight Fight

UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou has fired a message to Tyson Fury over a potential mega-fight in the boxing ring.

Ngannou secured a huge win over Stipe Miocic last month at UFC 260 to win the Heavyweight Championship.

The French-Cameroonian fighter is now being lined up for a huge bout with Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

But it appears that the 6’4″, 263 pound could follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor in switching codes.

And just like the Notorious, he has his eyes firmly set on fighting the best in the business.

“I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer such as Tyson Fury,” Ngannou said.

“Absolutely. I’m open to that. Remember boxing was my primary dream and I still have the fire, the dream inside me and I believe at some point, I’m gonna make a step.”

