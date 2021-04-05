Koeman: Barcelona Will Do Everything To Keep Messi

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has said that the Catalan giants are ‘going to do everything they possibly can’ to convince Lionel Messi to sign a new deal at the club.

The Argentina international’s current agreement at Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June, and he continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City on a free transfer.

However, new Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly becoming increasingly confident of keeping hold of the 33-year-old, with contract talks due to take place in the near future.

Koeman has once again reiterated that the La Liga outfit are working hard to keep the South American, but the club’s manager is currently focusing on Monday’s clash with Real Valladolid.

“It’s (Messi’s future) a very important issue. We are going to do everything we possibly can to ensure that he stays. But right now, what matters is tomorrow’s game. Things regarding the future are up to the president. We just focus on our games,” Koeman told…