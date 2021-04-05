Man United In Contact With Dembele’s Agent 

Premier League giants Manchester United continue to be linked with Ousmane Demebele amid speculation regarding a Barcelona exit.

United are in the market for a forward having failed to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho last summer.

Dembele was seen as an alternative to Sancho and United have continued to keep him on their radar.

Much will depend on what career move the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner chooses to take as his contract at the Nou Camp winds down, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona are prepared to offer Dembele a contract extension but are open minded about his exit.

With one year left on his current deal United can look to steal a march by signing the player this summer, although Juventus too are keen.

Alternatively the Red Devils could look to bide their time and secure Dembele’s services on a free in just over 12 months time.

United are believed to have made moves in January as they held discussions with the player’s agent.

Dembele’s time in…