Martial Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Knee Injury 

Manchester United could be without forward Anthony Martial for the remainder of the season after he was injured on international duty.

This was revealed by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Martial, 25, featured for France against Ukraine and Kazakhstan last week before picking up a knee injury.

“Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing,” said Solskjaer.

“Reports from France were that it wasn’t serious but it looks a bad one.”

Solskjaer later added on BT Sport that the club “hope to get him back before the end of the season but we’re not sure”.

Martial has scored seven goals for United this season but has just three in 19 appearances in 2021.

