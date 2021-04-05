Moses Thrilled To Score On Spartak Moscow Return

Victor Moses is delighted to score in Spartak Moscow’s 3-2 away win against Rostov on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The former Nigeria international made a goalscoring return from injury as Domenico Tedesco’s side continue their title hunt.

Moses limped off with pain around his knee after scoring a goal in the Red-Whites’ 2-1 comeback win over Dinamo Moscow on March 13.



Following his recovery from the setback, the former Inter Milan and Wigan Athletic star made his return to the team on Sunday with a goal to his name in Rostov.

“What a team performance 🔥 Massive 3 points today 💯

Buzzing to get on the scoresheet again ⚽️ 🚀 ,” he tweeted.

The winger has now scored three goals in 13 appearances in the Russian Premier League since his loan signing from Chelsea in October.

