Onuachu Bangs Goal No 25 To Continue Impressive Scoring Form In Belgium

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form in the Belgian Pro League as Genk defeated OH Leuven 3-2 away on Monday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

The forward scored Genk’s third goal of the thrilling encounter in the 83rd minute.

The 26-year-old was replaced by his international teammate Cyril Dessers a minute from time.

Onuachu has now scored 25 goals in 31 league appearances for Genk this season.

He has thus remained on course to becoming the third Nigerian star to top the goals charts in Belgium after Tosin Dosunmu and Joseph Akpala.

Dosunmu top-scored in the Belgian league with 18 goals for Germinal Beerschot in the 2005/06 season and two seasons later, compatriot Akpala matched the same tally as well as achievement while featuring for Sporting Charleroi.

John van den Brom’s side occupy third position on the table with 53 points from 32 games.

