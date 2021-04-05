Osimhen Makes Serie A Team Of The Week After Scoring Against Crotone

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was included in the Serie A Team of the Week after helping Napoli edge Crotone 4-3 on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen was included in the Team of the Week by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

The 22-year-old striker was on target for Napoli who are still in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Also Read: CAFCC: Iwuala Grabs Assist As Enyimba Pip ES Setif At Home

And in the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation, Osimhen is one of two forwards in the striking position.

Osimhen has now scored four goals in 14 league appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

He scored for the Super Eagles in their 3-0 win against Lesotho in their final Group L tie of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…