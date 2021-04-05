Rüdiger Clashes With Arrizabalaga At Chelsea Training

Thomas Tuchel was forced to send Antonio Rüdiger in from training early after the defender was involved in a heated dispute with Kepa Arrizabalaga less than 24 hours after Chelsea’s shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom at Stamford Bridge, The Guardian reports.

Tuchel had called for calm after seeing Chelsea stumble in the top-four race only to have to intervene when emotions spilled over during a training session.

The former PSG manager ordered Rüdiger back to the changing room five minutes early after the defender had a pushing match with Arrizabalaga during a small-sided game.

The incident is understood to have taken place when Rüdiger went in late on the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Arrizabalaga reacted badly and an angry exchange of views turned physical, forcing teammates to pull the pair apart.

Tuchel, whose 14-game unbeaten run came to…