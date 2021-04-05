Unuanel Tips Iheanacho, Osimhen For Africa Footballer Of The Year Award

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel believes the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen have the chance to win the Africa Footballer of the Year Award this year.

Unuanel stated this on the backdrop of the two players’ scintillating performance for their respective clubs in Europe.

Recall that on Saturday, Iheanacho was voted the English Premier League Player for the month of March. The Leicester City forward scored five goals in March, including the equalizer against Brighton & Hove Albion, a stunning volley away at Burnley, which was in contention for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, as well as the hat-trick in Leicester’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.

Until the March international window, Iheanacho scored in all the last three consecutive matches for Leicester.

On the other hand, Osimhen has also been in good goal-scoring form for Serie A side, Napoli until injury slows down his game and then covid-19. He was in superb form for the…