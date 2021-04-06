Asisat Oshoala Undergoes Surgery – Complete Sports

Barcelona on Tuesday announced forward Asisat Oshola has undergone surgery on her right foot, reports Completesports.com.

“As reported by the Club’s Medical Services, the player Asisat Oshoala has undergone surgery on her right foot this Tuesday,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The player had been experiencing discomfort for a few weeks and had already been made to miss a game, such as the one at the Santa Teresa field.

“The intervention was carried out by Dr. Dalmau, under the supervision of the FC Barcelona Medical Services.

“The evolution of the player will mark her return to the pitch.”

The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals in 20 league appearances for Barcelona this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…