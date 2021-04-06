Champions League: Varane Out Of Madrid Vs Liverpool Clash After Positive COVID-19 Test

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool after Raphael Varane tested positive for coronavirus.

Varane could now miss both legs of Madrid’s clash with Liverpool as well as El Classico against Barcelona this weekend.

Real Madrid confirmed the news in a statement on their website, which read: “Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphaël Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that has been carried out this morning.”

It leaves them facing a defensive shortage against Klopp’s men with Sergio Ramos already ruled out because of injury.

Varane, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, was an unused substitute for Madrid at the weekend against Eibar as Zidane rested him ahead of facing the the Reds, with Nacho and Eder Militao instead lining up at centre-half in a back three alongside Ferland Mendy.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First…