Clichy Says Aguero Would Be A Good Fit At Former Club Arsenal

Gael Clichy says his former Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero would be a ‘good fit’ at Arsenal when he departs the Etihad in the summer.

Aguero is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires, bringing an end to ten trophy-laden years with City.

The 32-year-old sits fourth on the list of the Premier League’s all-time top scorers, with only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole banging in more goals.

Arsenal have reportedly already made contact with Aguero, who is also understood to be attracting interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

And Clichy – who was part of the Gunners’ historic 2004 Invincibles squad before joining City in 2011 – is of the opinion that the Argentina international could stay in England.

He told Stadium Astro: “I could see him staying in the Premier League, because he will want to climb to third or second [in…