EPL Player Of The Month Award: Iheanacho Has Proven His Worth At Leicester City

Former Nigerian defender, Sam Sodje has lauded Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho for winning the Premier League Player of the Month Award for March.

The Nigerian international, who is popularly known as ‘Seniorman’ beat Harry Kane, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Riyad Mahrez, Andreas Christensen, Leandro Trossard, and Illan Meslier to the award.

The 24-year-old netted five times in three league appearances for the Foxes before the international break last month. These goals included Iheanacho’s first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Iheanacho is the fourth Nigerian to scoop the prize, after Austin Jay-Jay Okocha (Nov 2003), Peter Odemwingie (Sept 2010, April 2011, Nov 2012), and Odion Ighalo (Dec 2015).

Reacting to his achievement, Sodje in a chat with a Lagos-based radio station said that Iheanacho has proven his worth in Leicester City.

“EPL is a difficult league, says the former Reading defender.

“It is huge stuff for Kelechi, remember he had it tough…