I Almost Committed Suicide After Missing Out Of Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

2019 Africa wrestling Champion in the 76kg category Blessing Onyebuchi says she almost committed suicide after injury ruled her out of the just-concluded Oceania Africa wrestling Olympic qualifying tournament in Hammamet.

Onyebuchi, who won the 2018 Commonwealth Gold medalist, stated this in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station.

She revealed that she’s not delighted not to have qualified for the Olympic Games but said that God knows better why such things happened this way.

“Honestly it’s very painful, I feel very bad. When the injury just came up at that moment when I think about everything I feel like killing myself because all my hope is just that this time around I am going to qualify for the Olympics. It’s very painful but I leave everything to God. He knows the best. The doctor told me in two months’ time, I don’t know.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

