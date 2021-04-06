Iwuala, Another Star In The Making

Representing the senior national team is a rare opportunity that every football player always craves for in life regardless of where they play their football in the world.

This rare moment could either make or mar a player’s life if not well utilized because there are a thousand and one players waiting in the wings to grab such opportunity if extended to them.

However, Enyimba winger, Anayo Emmanuel Iwuala showed why such a chance must not be wasted after he was invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr as a replacement for Sadiq Umar at the just concluded 2021 Africa cup of Nations qualifiers.

Iwuala dazzled and showed a glimpse of skills in the few minutes that he played for the Super Eagles against the Squirrels of Benin in Porto-Novo and the Crocodile of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

His lightning speed and aggressive display could have been well appreciated if he had set up his teammate in the 18-yard box rather than going for glory to cap his debut appearance….