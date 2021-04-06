LeBron James Highest Paid NBA Player Overall In 2021

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of the most valuable sports leagues in the world. The biggest names that currently play in the league earn millions of dollars through their playing contracts which have risen dramatically in the last 30 years. The marketability of the top players also attracts global brands who are keen to sign them on lucrative endorsement deals. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, LeBron James is the highest-paid NBA player in 2021 with expected earnings of $95.4M in 2021 – $65M from endorsements alone.

LeBron Highest-Paid For 7th Straight Year – $95.4M; $64M From Off-Court Activities

LeBron James is projected to earn $95.4M in 2021, falling just short of joining an exclusive club of athletes to have earned $100M in a single year. James is widely regarded as the current “face of the NBA”, making LeBron one of the most marketable stars in all of sports. It is estimated that the Laker superstar will earn $64M from endorsement,…