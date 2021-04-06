Lukaku Surpasses Brazil Legend Ronaldo’s Inter Milan Goal Record

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku surpassed legendary Brazilian star Ronaldo’s Inter Milan goal record – with 13 games to spare, reports The Sun.

Lukaku ,27, swapped Old Trafford for the San Siro in 2019 for £73million and since then he has been in red-hot form.

In 86 appearances for Inter, Lukaku has a staggering 60 goals.

He managed 34 in 51 last term and his winning goal at Bologna on Saturday took his tally this season to 26 in 35.

And that means the former Manchester United and Chelsea Belgian hitman is more prolific than the Brazilian icon.

Ronaldo – nicknamed the Phenomenon – moved to Inter in 1997 after one staggering season with Barcelona where he scored 47 goals.

He managed 59 goals for the Serie A giants – but did so in 99 matches across five injury-hit years.

Lukaku also has more assists than Ronaldo for Inter, with 13 to 12.

And his impact looks set…