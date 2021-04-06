Match Preview: Liverpool Vs Aston Villa

Liverpool is officially out of the title race now, but they still have to finish the Premier League season. On Saturday, the Reds will host Aston Villa at Anfield Road. Let’s preview it in these free soccer tips daily.

Despite winning against Arsenal in the previous round, Liverpool got dethroned of the Premier League crown. Jurgen Klopp’s team does not have any chance to catch up with the leader Manchester City now. The Reds are 6th in the standings with 49 points, and their priority remains to finish in the Top 4. At this moment, Liverpool is two points behind the 4th Chelsea. Every point won until the end of the season would be crucial for the reigning champions.

Klopp’s boys made an excellent game against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Reds scored all of their three goals in the second half. Diogo Jota put the ball in the net twice while Mohamed Salah added one more for the three points. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane finished the game with assists to…