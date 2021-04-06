Reading Boss Paunovic Reacts to Olise ‘Signature Celebration’

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic refused to answer questions on the subject of Michael Olise’s celebration after his opening goal against Derby County on Monday.

The 19-year-old mimicked a signature after putting the Royals ahead with a stunning strike late in the first half.

“Michael is a young lad, he likes to be special, he does these types of things because he wants to call attention,”Paunovic reacted when asked about it.

“Of course we will give him that attention that he needs.

“Whatever he said and meant, I don’t want to bite on that.

“We play six of the most important games for the club in the recent history and we have to focus on that.

“Of course, if he has something to say, he should say it and we will see but I will not bother to go that way.”

