Riquelme Real Madrid Presidential Candidate Vows To Re-Sign Ronaldo

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has vowed to appoint Jurgen Klopp as the club’s new manager and re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he wins the upcoming elections.

Long-time president Florentino Perez last week called for an election to be held in a bid to win himself a fifth term in office.

Perez, 74-year, won the club’s last two elections uncontested, but this time around he’ll face competition from Cox Energy CEO Riquelme.

Also Read: Asisat Oshoala Undergoes Surgery

And the 32-year-old Riquelme has big plans for Los Blancos if he successfully defeats Perez, which includes axing current manager Zinedine Zidane.

During an appearance on El Partidazo de COPE, Riquelme said: “Zidane would not be my coach.

“The Sports Directorate thinks of another profile with another strategy.

“I personally like Klopp a lot and Raul is doing very well. It would be to value him […].”

Bringing back Ronaldo, Real’s all-time leading goalscorer, would also be…