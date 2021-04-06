The Heir To The Football Throne?

On April 6, 2021, Bayern Munich will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena. Two hundred and twenty-seven days prior, the two sides met in the final of the competition at the Estadio da Luz, Lisbon and Mbappe was in the PSG team that lost 1-0 to the German side. Revenge is in the air and Mbappe is the key to ensuring victory for his side as he has not looked back since that defeat. In fact, he has not looked back since he came into the limelight some years ago.

In early 2017, Mbappe had only played a handful of games for Monaco, won zero caps with France. To say he was relatively unknown is not an understatement. But with a World Cup winners medal in 2018 and that runner’s up badge in Lisbon, the Parisian is now a superstar – the poster boy for PSG’s oil-backed project and French football in general. As an icing on the cake, Mbappe is widely regarded as the most naturally gifted player under the age of 22…