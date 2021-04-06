Vinicius Double Hands Madrid First-Leg Advantage Against Liverpool

A brace from Brazilian winger Vinicius saw Real Madrid defeat Liverpool 3-1 in the first-leg quarter-finals on Tuesday night at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The Brazilian’s two goals sandwiched a strike from Marco Asensio in what was a largely commanding performance from the Spanish giants.

A strong spell early in the second half yielded a precious away goal for Liverpool from Mohamed Salah and gives the Premier League side plenty of hope going into next week’s return leg at Anfield.

Madrid bossed the early exchange and were rewarded when Toni Kroos sent a pass upfield that Vinicius did extremely well to control with his chest and split two Liverpool defenders before finishing past Alisson for a 1-0 lead.

Kroos would be the mastermind of the second Madrid goal, with another long ball played by the German midfielder that Liverpool defender Trent…