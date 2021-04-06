Zidane Denies Mohamed Salah Links

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to comment on links with Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has previously refused to rule out a move to La Liga with either Barcelona or Real Madrid, fuelling speculation that Los Blancos could make a move for the attacker this summer.

Salah will line up for Liverpool against Zidane’s side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final battle on Tuesday night, but the Real Madrid boss has distanced himself from transfer talk regarding the 28-year-old.

La Liga giants Barca and Madrid have both been tipped to move for Salah, and speaking to AS, the Liverpool man said: “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future.

“But right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

