Akpala Joins Romanian Club Dinamo Bucharest On Short-Term Contract

Nigeria forward Joseph Akpala has joined Romanian Club Dinamo Bucharest until the rest of the season, reports Completesports.com.

Akpala penned a short-term contract with the club on Wednesday after a successful medical.

The 34–year-old has been without a club since summer 2020, most recently he played in Belgium for KV Oostende.

Dinamo Bucharest are 14th on the 16-team table and will hope the forward’s arrival help them escape relegation.

The striker has played for clubs in Belgium, Germany, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

