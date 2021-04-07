Arsenal Maintain Champions League Record After Man City Vs Dortmund Clash 

Arsenal still hold the Champions League record for the longest run without conceding a goal, after Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-finals first-leg between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

City edged the tight encounter 2-1 thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, while Dortmund’s goal was scored by their skipper Marco Reus.

Following Reus’ goal, it ends City’s run of 788 minutes without conceding in the competition (seven consecutive clean sheets before Tuesday’s tie).

He is the first player to score a Champions League goal against City since Luis Díaz for Porto in October.

And according to sports analytic company, OptaJoe, it means Arsenal’s record of going 995 minutes without conceding which was set in the 2005/06 campaign remain intact.

During the campaign Arsenal went all the way to the final but lost 2-1 to Barcelona after playing a large part of the game with 10 men.

