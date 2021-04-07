Bayern Munich Vs PSG: Lewandowski’s Injury Update

Will Robert Lewandowski come back to the game earlier than expected?

It is known that Robert Lewandowski will not play against PSG. Kylian Mbappe expresses his satisfaction over this, who says it is good news for his team.

However, speculation about the return of the world’s best forward continues.

Former Bayern Munich club doctor, Olivier Schmidtlein, said that an early return was possible.

The opinion of the former Bayern doctor is confirmed by the information provided by the journalists of the german newspaper Bild.

Journalists cite April 19 as a possible return date. The day before the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

Currently, Robert Lewandowski is undergoing rehabilitation.

