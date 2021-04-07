BREAKING: Zaidu Sanusi Starts For Porto Vs Chelsea

Zaidu Sanusi has been named in FC Porto’s starting line-up for tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter will take place at Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville.

It will be his ninth appearance in the competition for Porto this season.

Sanusi is the only Nigerian player remaining in the competition this season.

Porto edged out Serie A champions Juventus in the previous round and will look to knock out Chelsea from the competition.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.