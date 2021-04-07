De Bruyne Signs Two-Year Contract Extension At Man City 

Belgian midfield star Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025.

De Bruyne, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2023, is 30 in June and now looks set to see out most of the remainder of his career at the Etihad.

The former Chelsea player has had a glittering spell since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning seven major trophies, which could become 11 by the end of the season if City are successful in their hunt for a quadruple.

However, ominously for the rest of Europe, he reckons the best is yet to come for himself and Pep Guardiola’s team.

“I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home,” he said. “I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so…