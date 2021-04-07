How Redknapp Brought Me Into Limelight At Portsmouth

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has credited Harry Rednapped for shooting him into the limelight of topflight football.

The center-forward, who is also known as ‘the Yak’, had a brilliant loan spell with Portsmouth in the English Championship where he also helped the team gained promotion into the Premier League. His loan move was made permanent for £4million that summer, and he thrived with Redknapp’s constant encouragement.

Speaking with Planet Football, Aiyegbeni said that he will continue to be grateful to Redknapp for giving him the opportunity to explore his talent.

“I’ll always be grateful to Harry Redknapp for giving me the opportunity to play.

“He always believed in me. He always motivated me, and his man-management was unbelievable. He’d say, ‘Just go and destroy those guys. They’re not good enough. Your quality is much better than theirs.’ And I did it.

“When I crossed the white line, I wanted to give my best. I didn’t want to let…