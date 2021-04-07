Iheanacho Reveals Biggest Leicester City Moment

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho says helping the club beat Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup remains the biggest highlight of his time with the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho bagged a brace as Brendan Rodgers’ side beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the quarter-finals last month to book a place in the last four.

“The fans have been waiting for many years for us to do so and it happened in their lifetime,” the Nigeria international told LCFC TV.

“This has given us a great opportunity to get to the cup final now.”

Leicester City are also battling for a UEFA Champions League spot, an honour they missed out on last season.

“Yes, the next few months are massive for Leicester City. We just have to stay focused and take it a game at a time,” he said.

The striker was recently named Premier League Player of the Month for March and is in the running for the PFA Fans’ version of the award.

Iheanacho last week signed a new contract which will…