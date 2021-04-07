Lookman, Ejaria Await FIFA Clearance To Play For Super Eagles

Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejaria are hopeful football govering body FIFA will clear them to play for Nigeria before the end of the year, Completesports.com reports.

The duo were part of the England U-20 World Cup winning squad, but have now opted to represent Nigeria at senior level.

They signed a letter to switch from the Three Lions to the Super Eagles in 2020.

Hoffeheim of Germany defender Kevin Akpoguma, who represented Germany at youth level was the last player cleared by FIFA to play for the three-time African kings.

Lookman, who is on loan at Fulham from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig has scored four goals in 28 league appearances for the Cottagers.

Ejaria on the other hand has featured in 33 league games for Sky Bet Championship club Reading with three goals to his name.

The Super Eagles will next face Liberia in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in June.

By Adeboye Amosu

