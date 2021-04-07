No Room For New Players- Rohr Insists

With the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers beckoning, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has ruled out any chances of introducing new players to the team.

Rohr who spoke with a Lagos-based radio station said it will be difficult to try new players for the World Cup Qualifiers, insisting that he will stick to the team that qualified Nigeria for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and went unbeaten home and away in achieving the feat.

“We cannot try new players now, it’s too late now it is becoming serious world cup qualifications.”

“The record of our result is very good and I know that we are unbeaten in away games in the qualifiers which is wonderful, it’s a record and we will like to continue and we want to be always the best but some time the other ones also can make a result, you can’t always win your matches.” He said.

Nigeria are grouped alongside Central Africa Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde with only one team expected to qualify for the final play-off stage before…