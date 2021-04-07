Sports Festival To Restore Edo’s Sporting Heritage

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu says the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) is essentially an opportunity to relaunch the state’s rich sporting heritage.

Edo state was in recent memory noted for its unrivalled sporting facilities as well as producing some of the best sporting talents for the country including owning the famous Bendel Insurance that ruled the waves in the 1970s and producing world class track and field athletes like the famous Charlton Ehizuelen, regarded as the greatest long jumper Nigeria has produced,Yusuf Ali and George Ogbeide.

Speaking Wednesday at the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Shaibu said Edo state is now on the path of sporting rebirth with first class facilities across its landscape.

” Edo 2020 is not only about the. National Sports Festival but also a well-thought out plan to restore our state back to the good old days when…