Super Eagles Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying Dates Confirmed 

The dates for the Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been confirmed, Completesports.com reports.

The dates for the qualifiers which will kick-off in June, was confirmed by Super Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.

The Eagles are in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and Central Africa Republic.

The three-time AFCON winners will begin the qualifiers with an home fixture against Liberia which is fixed between 5 – 8 June.

Their next qualifier is an away tie against Cape Verde with the date set for 11 – 14 June.

The Eagles will host Central Africa Republic on matchday three and the date is set for 1 – 4 September while the reverse fixture which will be in Central Africa Republic will be 5 -7 September.

On 6 – 9 October the Eagles will be on the road again this time against Liberia before rounding off the group stage qualifiers on 10 – 12 October at home to…



