Super Eagles Rise Four Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles moved up four places from 36th to 32nd position in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The ranking was published on FIFA’s official website.

The Eagles’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Benin and Lesotho played role in their rise in the rankings.



Read Also: Super Eagles’ Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying Dates Confirmed

The three-time African champions beat Benin 1-0 away before thrashing Lesotho 3-0 at home.

In Africa, the Super Eagles are now in third position behind the Terangha Lions of Senegal ( 22 )and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (26).

Algeria (33), Morocco (34), Egypt (46), Ghana (49), Cameroon (55), Mali (57), and Ivory Coast (59) completes Africa’s top ten ranked countries.

Belgium remain the No 1 team in the world with France, Brazil, England and Portugal making the Top Five.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now…