UCL Q/Finals: Sanusi In Action As Chelsea Overcome Porto Away To Edge Close To Semis; Mbappe Bags Brace In PSG’s Win At Bayern

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi featured for Porto but ended up on the losing side as they lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea, in Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg tie.

A goal in each half from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell secured the comfortable win for Thomas Tuchel side.

Sanusi almost opened scoring in the first-half off a cutback header from a corner but couldn’t keep his effort low as he blazed over the bar inside the box.

Chelsea then took the lead on 32 minutes after Mount brilliantly turned Sanusi before firing low into the corner.

And in the 85th minute Chilwell made it 2-0 after pouncing on a mistake by a Porto defender, rounding the keeper before slotting into an empty net.

And at the Allianz Arena, Champions League holders Bayern Munich lost 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead on three minutes as he ran on to Neymar’s clever pass before hitting a shot which Manuel Neuer failed to handle properly.

PSG went 2-0 ahead in the 28th minute…