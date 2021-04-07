UCL: Zaidu Sanusi Ready For Chelsea Test

Nigeria defender Zaidu Sanusi and his Porto teammates will be up against Chelsea in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan, reports Completesports.com.

The left-back is the only Nigerian player remaining in the competition this season.

Porto edged out Serie A champions Juventus in the previous round and will look to knock out Chelsea from the competition.



Sanusi has scored once in eight appearances in this season’s Champions League.

The 23-year–old was an unused substitute in Porto’s 2-1 win over his former club, Santa Clara on Saturday, possibly rested for the bigger UCL challenge. He has scored once in 21 league appearances.

Chelsea will aim to return to winning ways after their shock loss to West Brom last weekend.

