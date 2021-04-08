Bayern Munich Chase Umar Sadiq

European champions Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq, reports Completesports.com.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the Bundesliga side will look to sign the striker from Spanish Segunda Divsion club Almeria this summer.

The publication however reported that Almeria will need to lower their asking price for the deal to sail through.

Almeria paid Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade €5m to secure the services of Sadiq, excluding bonuses, with an exit clause of €60m inserted in the contract.

The former Glasgow Rangers striker has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 29 league appearances for Almeria.

