Boateng To Leave German Champions Bayern Munich After 10 Years 

Jerome Boateng will leave Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League holders Bayern Munich in the summer after a decade at the club.

This was confirmed by former Bayern star and now sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

The 32-year-old’s deal at Bayern runs out at the end of the season and he will be able to sign for another club on a free transfer.

“Jerome’s contract expires in the summer. It will not be extended,” Salihamidzic told Sky in Germany before Bayern’s clash against PSG in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“That was a joint decision of the club management and the coach was also involved. I explained that to Jerome and he was very understanding. He leaves through a big door – hopefully with titles.”

David Alaba will also leave Bayern in the summer upon the expiry of his contract but they have already secured the arrival of RB Leipzig…