BREAKING: Iheanacho Scoops Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho has won Leicester City Goal of the Month Award for March, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international superb first-time volley in the 1-1 away draw against Burnley was voted by the club’s supporters as the best goal for the month.

Iheanacho scored five goals in three league appearances for the Foxes in March.

The striker was also named the Premier League Player of the Month for March following his impressive displays for the Foxes.

He is also in the running for the PFA Fan’s Player of the Month price.

