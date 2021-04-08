Chukwueze Helps Villarreal Clinch Away Win Vs Dinamo Zagreb

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal secured a 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb, in the first-leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze who was in the starting eleven later made way for Moi Gomez in the 69th minute.

Gerard Moreno was the hero as his 44th minute penalty handed Villarreal the first-leg advantage.

Also Read: BREAKING: Iheanacho Scoops Leicester City Goal Of The Month Award

At the Emirates, Peter Olayinka featured for 85 minutes as a stoppage time equaliser earned Slavia Prague a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Arsenal looked to have sealed the win after substitute Nicolas Pepe scored with four minutes left in the game.

But in the 93rd minute Tomas Holes snatched the equalizer for his side.

And in other quarter-finals first-leg fixtures, goals from Marcus Rashford and a penalty from Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United a 2-0 away win against Granada while Ajax lost 2-1 at home to Roma.

The second-legs will come up…