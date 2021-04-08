Credit Rohr For Super Eagles Rise In Latest FIFA Ranking

Former Nigerian midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has credited Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the gradual rise of the team in the latest FIFA ranking.

Recall that on Wednesday, Nigeria moved up to 32nd place in the new FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking table, up four places courtesy of their two wins over the Benin Republic and Lesotho in the last qualifying matches for the rescheduled Africa Cup of Nations Cup scheduled for Cameroon in January 2022.

In a chat with Completesports, ‘The Headmaster’ as he was fondly called during his playing days, said that Rohr’s impact and the players’ determination was the major factor behind their recent ranking.

However, he urged the team to maintain the tempo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and subsequent international friendly games that will be organized for the team.

“The success of the team in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has paid off in the FIFA rankings where our Super Eagles are ranked 32nd.

“no doubt there…